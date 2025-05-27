Fort Collins Police Respond to Over 1,800 Calls in One Week

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com



Local officers make arrests, enforce alcohol compliance, and prevent gun violence during a busy lead-up to Memorial Day.

Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) released a snapshot of their weekly activity, highlighting 121 arrests and over 1,800 calls for service in just seven days. The update underscores the ongoing public safety efforts that impact neighborhoods across Northern Colorado.

Between May 17 and May 24, FCPS officers responded to 1,838 calls, reinforcing the department’s commitment to safety across the Fort Collins area. The weekly service snapshot also revealed key public safety concerns, including underage alcohol sales, drug-related offenses, and violent crime prevention.

Officers conducted alcohol compliance checks at 15 local businesses. Unfortunately, three establishments failed by serving alcohol to minors, dropping the year’s compliance rate to 23.53%. These checks are part of a broader effort to ensure community health and safety.

The Strategic Operations Group (SOG) also initiated a vehicle stop involving mismatched license plates. Officers found drug paraphernalia and narcotics in the vehicle and arrested a passenger with a misdemeanor warrant.

In a separate case, Fort Collins 911 received a call about a woman robbed at gunpoint. The suspects—two individuals known to the victim—stole her backpack and purse before fleeing. Officers quickly tracked and arrested the suspects, recovering two handguns, drugs, and paraphernalia. Charges filed include aggravated robbery, weapons violations, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

With Memorial Day weekend ahead, FCPS urges community members to prioritize safety. Residents must stay alert, secure their homes, avoid impaired driving, and keep valuables out of sight.

“This level of responsiveness reflects both the challenges and dedication our officers face,” said an FCPS spokesperson.

For more updates and crime prevention tips, visit Fort Collins Police Services.

Charges are merely an accusation by law enforcement. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.