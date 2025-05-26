Community Alert: Help Find Missing Teen Destiny Lynn-Rose Callen

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com



Weld County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help locating a missing person last seen in Greeley.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Destiny Lynn-Rose Callen, last seen in the 800 block of 7th Street in Greeley, Colorado.

Destiny has brown hair and eyes, distinctive features including nose piercings on both sides, and multiple tattoos. Her tattoos include an anchor above her left knee, a bunny on her left forearm, and a butterfly underneath a smiley face on her right thumb.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black zip-up hoodie, and a Tupac shirt.

Local law enforcement urges anyone with information about Destiny’s whereabouts to come forward. Every lead could be vital in bringing her home safely.

Contact Information:

Weld County Sheriff’s Office : (970) 350-9660

: (970) 350-9660 Anonymous Tips: Email [email protected] or call (970) 304-6464

Your assistance could make a difference in reuniting Destiny with her family. Community members are encouraged to share this information widely to aid the investigation.

Information provided by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office