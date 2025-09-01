Fort Collins Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community urged to assist in search for Mia, last seen near Kirkwood Drive early Monday

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Fort Collins Police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Mia, who was reported missing in the early morning hours of September 1.

Mia was last seen around midnight near Kirkwood Drive. She is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. At the time she was last seen, Mia was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Authorities are urging residents of Fort Collins and surrounding neighborhoods to remain alert. If anyone has seen someone matching Mia’s description, they are asked to contact Fort Collins Police at 970-221-6540 immediately.

Community vigilance plays a critical role in quickly and safely locating missing youth. Police are working diligently to bring Mia home safely and stress that timely information from the public can make all the difference.

For more information, visit the Fort Collins Police Services website.