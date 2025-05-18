Fort Collins Police Tackle 1,815 Calls—Felony Warrants, Hit-and-Runs, and a DUI Mayhem

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Multiple arrests highlight a busy week for local officers working to keep Northern Colorado safe

Fort Collins, Colo. – Fort Collins Police responded to 1,815 calls for service last week, making 123 arrests in seven days. Among the incidents were cases involving felony warrants, a dramatic wrong-way DUI crash, and a hit-and-run suspect who fled on foot for miles.

In one incident, officers located a vehicle driving the wrong way down College Avenue—on just three wheels and dragging its suspension. Inside were four intoxicated juveniles and a driver, all of whom had reportedly crashed into trees and curbs. One passenger was arrested on four active felony warrants, and the driver was booked for driving under the influence. The remaining passengers received citations for underage alcohol possession and were released to their parents.

Officers were called to a vehicle crash on East Harmony Road earlier in the week. Witnesses reported a driver fleeing the scene. After an extensive search, officers found the suspect on foot seven miles away. He was arrested for hit and run, careless driving, driving violations, open container of marijuana, and an outstanding warrant.

A separate road rage case led to a felony menacing arrest after one driver followed another to a local business and threatened a family with a tire iron. Officers took the suspect into custody without further incident.

As part of its weekly public safety messaging, Fort Collins Police encourages residents to use one-way screws on license plates to help prevent theft. These screws are inexpensive and offer an added layer of protection.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

For public safety resources and more information, visit fcgov.com/police.