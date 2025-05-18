A Commitment to Our Community

by John Kefalas | Larimer County Commissioner

Our wildfire season approaches, overlapping with summer fun, outdoor adventures, and warmer temperatures; we all need to be smart and prepared. Wildfires and emergencies happen, and I’d like to remind everyone that the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management [OEM] team is committed, traine,d and ready to help everyone in our community stay safe during any emergency.

Questions have arisen regarding news from the Department of Homeland Security about the availability of disaster services for our community from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). As we enter the official wildfire season, this is a good opportunity to inform folks about some local programs and services that OEM https://www.larimer.gov/emergency offers. Although events may change at the national level, our commitment to the community does not change since all disasters are local.

Disaster and emergency response starts and ends with local government, since first responders to any emergency are local government workers. OEM regularly works with our federal partners to support the community with the information and resources that are needed to prepare for hazards and threats. OEM also assists the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office with emergency and disaster response.

To help us prepare, our OEM offers various services and programs throughout the year to strengthen our social connections and resilience because a connected and prepared community can focus on prevention, get through emergencies or disasters better, and recover faster.

For example, the Community Mitigation Grant Program provides funding for projects to help communities or neighborhoods implement hazard mitigation practices that reduce wildfire risks, especially if you live in the Wildland Urban Interface. One neighborhood used its grant to remove branches and other wooded debris to increase its defensible space from wildfire. Another neighborhood used its funds for education and outreach to prepare its neighborhood better. There is also the Dare to Prepare Community Education Program and the Preparedness Guide in English and Spanish. Please note that the mitigation grant and preparedness education programs have passed, but you can be ready for 2026.

OEM helps organize the First Responder Hero Fest, an annual family-friendly gathering in the fall that includes personnel from area fire and rescue authorities, law enforcement, first responders, nonprofit organizations, and many others, where our community can learn about preparedness and safety.

OEM’s top priorities will always be life safety and property protection. OEM works closely with our emergency responders — often the first ones to arrive on the scene of an emergency — to provide safe and effective evacuations of an area if needed. Emergency shelters are also set up to accommodate all those evacuated. Whether it’s a place to stay, medical assistance, help with a pet, or just someone to guide you through the moment, OEM services are here for our community. We work with many area partners to ensure individual needs are met during an emergency.

In closing, here’s how you can prepare now: 1) make a plan: talk with your family about where you’d go, how you’d get there, and what you’d bring; 2) sign up for emergency alerts at www.nocoalert.org to stay informed; 3) be fire-wise: never leave campfires unattended and stay aware of your surroundings; 4) protect your home: keep the area around your home debris-free to lower fire risk; 5) pay attention and help your neighbor.

John Kefalas is a commissioner representing all of Larimer County.