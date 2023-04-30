Fort Collins Releases Draft Water Adequacy Regulations

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The City of Fort Collins has released new draft regulations that will serve as a guide in determining if future developments have an adequate water supply.

Although the City already requires proof that new developments have secured water sources, these updates will further outline this process as part of the development review. The updates are also necessary as, in the future, developers may propose innovative or non-traditional ways of securing water resources for new projects.

The draft Water Adequacy Code Updates can be reviewed at www.fcgov.com/wateradequacy and will go to the City’s Planning and Zoning Commission next week.

To provide feedback on the updates or ask questions, contact Jenny Axmacher at jaxmacher@fcgov.com.