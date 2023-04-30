Windsor Arbor Day Contest Winners Announced

Support Northern Colorado Journalism
The Town of Windsor Tree Board and Forestry team hold the annual Arbor Day contest for local students. Elementary students submit poster designs, and middle school students submit poems. Winning students’ work is featured in various town publications, including the Forestry team and Tree Board’s annual calendar, which is printed and distributed at the end of the year.
Grandview Elementary School students submitted sixty-three entries. The following students were recognized:
- Merryn Jaeger, 5th Grade, Overall Contest Winner
- Marisol Medina, 5th Grade, 2nd Place
- Easton Cook, 2nd Grade, 3rd Place
- Ariana Velazquez, 3rd Grade, Honorable Mention
- Rosselyn Orrantia Lira, 3rd Grade, Honorable Mention
Mountain View Elementary School students submitted seven entries. The following students were recognized:
- Estie Baldwin, 5th Grade, 1st Place
- Adi Story, 5th Grade, 2nd Place
- Brecken Mullis, 3rd Grade, 3rd Place
- Anna Miera, 3rd Grade, Honorable Mention
- Isabella Miera, 5th Grade, Honorable Mention
Skyview Elementary School of STEM students submitted one-hundred sixteen entries. The following students were recognized:
- Ellery Weiser, 5th Grade, 1st Place
- Emma Workman, 5th Grade, 2nd Place
- Emily Sesemann, 2nd Grade, 3rd Place
- Payton Elsey, 2nd Grade, Honorable Mention
- Brooklynn Maier, 4th Grade, Honorable Mention
Three-hundred ninety-two Tozer Primary School students submitted artwork. The following students were recognized:
- Aralynn Gorsick, 2nd Grade, 1st Place
- Xavier Lesnicki, 2nd Grade, 2nd Place
- Winslow Geisterfer-Knobel, Kindergarten, 3rd Place
- Claire Ingraham, 2nd Grade, Honorable Mention
- Michael Lynn Jr., 1st Grade, Honorable Mention
Six-hundred and thirty Windsor Charter Academy School students submitted artwork. The following students were recognized:
- Camila Ramirez Gonzalez, 3rd Grade,1st Place
- Zoe Schossow, 4th Grade, 2nd Place
- Levi Ferares, Kindergarten, 3rd Place
- William Bisceglia, 2nd Grade, Honorable Mention
- Reign Redman, 1st Grade, Honorable Mention
Windsor Middle School students submitted thirteen entries. The following students were recognized:
- Susanna James, 1st Place
- Harper Swanson, 2nd Place
- Anna Webb, 3rd Place
- Alexis Haring, Honorable Mention
- Danae Laurel Beeman, Honorable Mention
For more information about the Windsor Forestry team, visit recreationliveshere.com/Forestry.
