Windsor Arbor Day Contest Winners Announced

The Town of Windsor Tree Board and Forestry team hold the annual Arbor Day contest for local students. Elementary students submit poster designs, and middle school students submit poems. Winning students’ work is featured in various town publications, including the Forestry team and Tree Board’s annual calendar, which is printed and distributed at the end of the year.

Grandview Elementary School students submitted sixty-three entries. The following students were recognized:

Merryn Jaeger, 5 th Grade, Overall Contest Winner

Grade, Overall Contest Winner Marisol Medina, 5 th Grade, 2 nd Place

Grade, 2 Place Easton Cook, 2 nd Grade, 3 rd Place

Grade, 3 Place Ariana Velazquez, 3 rd Grade, Honorable Mention

Grade, Honorable Mention Rosselyn Orrantia Lira, 3rd Grade, Honorable Mention

Mountain View Elementary School students submitted seven entries. The following students were recognized:

Estie Baldwin, 5 th Grade, 1 st Place

Grade, 1 Place Adi Story, 5 th Grade, 2 nd Place

Grade, 2 Place Brecken Mullis, 3 rd Grade, 3 rd Place

Grade, 3 Place Anna Miera, 3 rd Grade, Honorable Mention

Grade, Honorable Mention Isabella Miera, 5th Grade, Honorable Mention

Skyview Elementary School of STEM students submitted one-hundred sixteen entries. The following students were recognized:

Ellery Weiser, 5 th Grade, 1 st Place

Grade, 1 Place Emma Workman, 5 th Grade, 2 nd Place

Grade, 2 Place Emily Sesemann, 2 nd Grade, 3 rd Place

Grade, 3 Place Payton Elsey, 2 nd Grade, Honorable Mention

Grade, Honorable Mention Brooklynn Maier, 4th Grade, Honorable Mention

Three-hundred ninety-two Tozer Primary School students submitted artwork. The following students were recognized:

Aralynn Gorsick, 2 nd Grade, 1 st Place

Grade, 1 Place Xavier Lesnicki, 2 nd Grade, 2 nd Place

Grade, 2 Place Winslow Geisterfer-Knobel, Kindergarten, 3 rd Place

Place Claire Ingraham, 2 nd Grade, Honorable Mention

Grade, Honorable Mention Michael Lynn Jr., 1st Grade, Honorable Mention

Six-hundred and thirty Windsor Charter Academy School students submitted artwork. The following students were recognized:

Camila Ramirez Gonzalez, 3 rd Grade,1 st Place

Grade,1 Place Zoe Schossow, 4 th Grade, 2 nd Place

Grade, 2 Place Levi Ferares, Kindergarten, 3 rd Place

Place William Bisceglia, 2 nd Grade, Honorable Mention

Grade, Honorable Mention Reign Redman, 1st Grade, Honorable Mention

Windsor Middle School students submitted thirteen entries. The following students were recognized:

Susanna James, 1 st Place

Place Harper Swanson, 2 nd Place

Place Anna Webb, 3 rd Place

Place Alexis Haring, Honorable Mention

Danae Laurel Beeman, Honorable Mention

For more information about the Windsor Forestry team, visit recreationliveshere.com/Forestry.