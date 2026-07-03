Fort Collins Road Projects to Bring July Traffic Delays Across City

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Shields Street, Mulberry Street, and the College-Harmony intersection will see closures beginning July 6

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Several major road construction projects will affect travel across Fort Collins throughout July, with lane closures, directional road closures, and a full street shutdown planned as the City of Fort Collins completes roadway improvements, utility work, and bicycle infrastructure upgrades.

Community Message

Most projects begin Monday, July 6, and city officials are encouraging drivers to allow extra travel time, follow posted detours, and consider alternate routes.

Shields Street: Lane Shifts, Then Full Closure

The largest project will impact South Shields Street between West Mountain Avenue and West Mulberry Street through July 31.

From July 6-19, motorists should expect lane shifts while crews prepare the corridor for construction.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Beginning July 20, Shields Street will be fully closed between Mountain and Mulberry through July 31 as crews complete underground utility work for the Oak Street Stormwater Improvements Project and install new protected bike lanes.

During the closure:

Residents north of West Olive Street will access homes from West Oak Street.

Residents south of West Olive Street will access homes from West Magnolia Street.

Drivers should use Taft Hill Road or College Avenue as alternate north-south routes whenever possible.

Mulberry Street Repaving

The City will also repave East Mulberry Street between South College Avenue and Riverside Avenue, which will require directional closures for two weeks.

The work will occur in two phases:

July 6-10: Westbound Mulberry closed between Riverside and College.

Westbound Mulberry closed between Riverside and College. July 13-17: Eastbound Mulberry closed between College and Riverside.

Drivers are encouraged to use Prospect Road or Riverside Avenue to bypass the work zone. Access to businesses along the corridor will remain open.

College and Harmony Turn Lane Closures

Concrete repairs will temporarily affect one of Fort Collins’ busiest intersections beginning July 6.

The project, expected to last five to seven days, will close:

The turn lane from northbound College Avenue to eastbound Harmony Road.

The turn lane from eastbound Harmony Road to southbound College Avenue.

All other movements through the intersection will remain open, and business access will be maintained.

Construction Hours

Most projects are scheduled during weekday daytime hours, although crews may work evenings or weekends to accelerate completion.

Shields Street and College/Harmony repairs: Generally Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Generally Monday through Friday, Mulberry repaving: Generally Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City officials advise motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians to watch for changing traffic patterns, obey work-zone signage, and expect periodic delays throughout the month.

Current traffic impacts and construction updates are available at fcgov.com/TrafficImpacts. Information about the City’s Street Maintenance Program is available at fcgov.com/SMP.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Summer construction is essential to maintaining safe roads and improving transportation throughout Northern Colorado. North Forty News keeps you informed about the projects that affect your daily commute and your community. Summer construction is essential to maintaining safe roads and improving transportation throughout Northern Colorado. North Forty News keeps you informed about the projects that affect your daily commute and your community. Become a North Forty News member.

Source: City of Fort Collins