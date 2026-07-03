Protect Yourself as Smoke and Ozone Impact Northern Colorado

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County and CSU experts urge residents to stay “air aware” during active wildfire season

Northern Colorado residents planning to spend time outdoors this Fourth of July weekend are being urged to monitor air quality closely as wildfire smoke and elevated ozone levels continue to affect the Front Range.

Community Message

The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) is encouraging residents to check daily air quality conditions before hiking, biking, camping, attending community celebrations, or spending extended time outside. Smoke from regional wildfires, combined with elevated ozone pollution, can create unhealthy conditions even when no fires are burning nearby.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council recently issued a Multiple Pollutants Action Day Alert for Larimer County and much of the Front Range, warning that ozone and fine particle pollution may reach levels considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

“Wildfire smoke can travel hundreds of miles, affecting air quality even when fires are not nearby,” said Tom Gonzales, Larimer County Public Health Director. “People who are more sensitive to air pollution should pay close attention to air quality conditions and consider reducing prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity when pollution levels are elevated.”

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Colorado State University researchers say wildfire smoke has become an increasingly important public health concern as fire seasons grow longer and more intense.

“My CSU colleagues and I refer to smoke as a silent epidemic,” said Sheryl Magzamen, professor of environmental and radiological health sciences at Colorado State University. “You want to be safe from fires, but smoke is also harmful to our health. Even if there’s a fire in Canada or the Pacific Northwest, you might be safe from the fire itself, but you’re not necessarily safe from the smoke.”

Magzamen is leading research examining how repeated wildfire smoke exposure affects long-term health, particularly among people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The research seeks to better understand how repeated smoke exposure over multiple fire seasons impacts respiratory health.

Health officials say the people most vulnerable to poor air quality include:

Adults 65 and older

Infants, children, and teenagers

Pregnant people

People with asthma, COPD, or other lung diseases

Individuals with heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes

Experts recommend checking the Air Quality Index before heading outdoors. The EPA’s index ranges from 0 to 500, with readings above 100 considered unhealthy for sensitive groups and readings above 150 unhealthy for everyone.

If air quality deteriorates, residents should reduce strenuous outdoor activity, move exercise indoors if possible, and keep indoor air as clean as possible by closing windows and using air conditioning on recirculation. Portable HEPA air cleaners can also help improve indoor air quality during smoky conditions.

CSU experts also recommend replacing HVAC and air purifier filters regularly during wildfire season and checking whether cooling systems actually filter incoming air. Evaporative coolers, commonly known as swamp coolers, generally do not filter smoke and may draw polluted air indoors.

Because wildfire smoke often coincides with extreme summer heat, health officials encourage residents to check on elderly neighbors, those with chronic health conditions, and anyone without adequate cooling. Public facilities such as libraries and recreation centers can provide cleaner, cooler indoor spaces during periods of poor air quality.

Anyone experiencing coughing, wheezing, chest tightness or difficulty breathing should move indoors and contact a healthcare provider if symptoms persist.

Residents can monitor current conditions through the Larimer County Air Quality program at https://larimer.gov/airquality and national forecasts at https://www.airnow.gov.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Wildfire smoke has become a regular part of summer across Northern Colorado. North Forty News is committed to providing timely local information that helps you make informed decisions for your family and your community.



Become a North Forty News member. Wildfire smoke has become a regular part of summer across Northern Colorado. North Forty News is committed to providing timely local information that helps you make informed decisions for your family and your community.

Sources: Larimer County Department of Health and Environment; Colorado State University