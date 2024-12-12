Fort Collins Teens Arrested in Shocking Vehicle Trespass and Shooting Case

Fort Collins Police have made significant progress in a case that has alarmed the community since October. Detectives from the Criminal Impact Unit have arrested two juvenile males in connection with the October 21 shooting of a woman who interrupted suspects trespassing in her vehicle.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning in the 700 block of Crown Ridge Lane. After being alerted by a family member, the victim confronted the suspects, one of whom fired multiple shots, striking her in the leg. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived. The victim received immediate medical assistance and was treated at a hospital before being released.

Arrests Made, Suspects Identified

Following weeks of intensive investigation, detectives apprehended the two juveniles. Due to statutory protections, their identities remain confidential. The charges against the suspects include:

First Suspect

Attempted First-Degree Murder (Class 2 Felony)

First-Degree Assault (Class 3 Felony)

First-Degree Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle (Class 5 Felony)

Tampering with Evidence in a Felony Case (Class 6 Felony)

Second Suspect

Accessory to a Crime – Class 1 or 2 Felony (Class 4 Felony)

Aggravated Robbery with a Gun (Class 3 Felony)

Attempted Criminal Conduct – Class 3 Felony (Class 4 Felony)

Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile (Class 5 Felony, Second Offense)

First-Degree Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle (Class 1 Misdemeanor)

Community and Police Respond

Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky of the Fort Collins Police Criminal Investigations Division praised the dedication of the Criminal Impact Unit. “It is certainly troubling to see youth involved in these types of crimes, but I’m grateful for the hard work of our detectives to identify these suspects and bring some closure to this case. Their efforts make our community safer.”

Ongoing Investigation

The Fort Collins Police continue to seek information related to this case. Residents with home security or doorbell camera footage capturing suspicious activity from October 20–21 are urged to contact Detective Dollie Knab at [email protected] or call the FCPS Tip Line at (970) 416-2825. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

Police emphasize that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

This case highlights the importance of community vigilance and the swift response of law enforcement to protect Northern Colorado neighborhoods.