Inside Northern Colorado: Fresh Flavors, Local Stories, and Community Connections This Week

By Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

Each week, I step away from the deadlines, the inboxes, and the behind-the-scenes logistics to remind myself why we do this work. Then I walk a Northern Colorado trail, camera in hand. Sometimes it’s a quiet bloom of yarrow on a rocky slope. Sometimes, it’s a fresh poke bowl shared with family after a busy day. These moments become the heartbeat of the stories we tell at North Forty News.

In this edition, we bring you stories rooted in both resilience and joy. We take you into the kitchen for another Publisher’s Plate, where I test out Passanante’s Creamy Mushroom and Asparagus Chicken Penne—easy, comforting, and surprisingly gourmet. We dig into the details of Weld County’s growing oil and gas partnerships, spotlight community safety with Larimer County’s scam alert, and celebrate local culture with a powerful theatrical tribute to Matthew Shepard.

And we never forget the little things that connect us—your local farmers’ markets, art walks, concerts, and even the mystery of why your car may or may not need a front license plate in Colorado.

Through every feature, we aim to do more than inform. We connect. We empower. And we bring you the people, places, and progress that make our region exceptional.

Whether you’re reading us over morning coffee, scrolling through your phone at lunch, or exploring a new weekend event—we’re here for it. And we’re here for you.

Thanks for being part of this journey. You can always read the latest edition of North Forty News at the following link, bookmark it! HTTP://northfortynews.com/this-week

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

NorthFortyNews.com

