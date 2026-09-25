Glacier View Wildfire Evacuation Drill Set for Oct. 3

Residents Can Practice Evacuation, Review Go-Bags and Learn From Local Emergency Professionals

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LIVERMORE, Colo. — Residents in the Glacier View Fire Protection District will have an opportunity to practice what they would do during a wildfire evacuation during a community-wide exercise on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Glacier View Fire Protection District Wildfire Evacuation Drill is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Livermore Community Hall, 2044 W. County Road 74E. Registration is required by Wednesday, Sept. 30, and each person in a participating household should register individually.

Organizers are encouraging residents to treat the exercise as realistically as possible. Participants should not pre-pack their vehicles before the drill. Instead, they are asked to respond as though an evacuation notice arrived unexpectedly, pack their vehicles, and follow instructions to the designated checkpoint or evacuation center.

Participants will receive a simulated emergency notification through NOCO Alert before practicing the evacuation process and traveling to Livermore Community Hall.

Residents are also encouraged to bring their evacuation kits or go-bags. At the community hall, local evacuation professionals will be available to review kits and provide resources, classes, and information to help households improve wildfire preparedness.

Pets and livestock should not be brought to the drill, although service animals are welcome.

The exercise is open to Glacier View Fire Protection District residents, renters, property owners, seasonal residents, business owners, community leaders, and frequent visitors and recreationists.

Before the exercise, participants should sign up for local emergency alerts and review their household evacuation plans. Organizers will provide final drill instructions and route information to registered participants.

The project is part of a Red Feather Lakes-area Community Wildfire Defense Grant effort involving the Glacier View Fire Protection District, Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed, NOCO Alert, Larimer County Emergency Management, and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services.

Registration: bit.ly/GVEVAC26

Attribution: Information and image provided by Glacier View Fire Protection District.