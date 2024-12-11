GOCO Awards $120K for Conservation Projects in Larimer County

Larimer County is set to benefit from $120,649 in grants from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) to support vital restoration and conservation efforts at Elkhorn Creek and the Willow Bend Natural Area. The grants, awarded through GOCO’s Conservation Service Corps program, focus on improving natural habitats, water quality, and ecological resilience in collaboration with local youth and veteran conservation corps.

Supporting Healthy Watersheds at Elkhorn Creek

A grant of $81,402 will fund the Elkhorn Creek Forest Health Initiative: Integrating Stream Restoration for Watershed Resilience. This project addresses the ongoing impacts of wildfires, floods, and debris flows that have threatened Elkhorn Creek and the Cache la Poudre River, a critical water source for more than 300,000 Coloradans.

Over the course of seven weeks, Larimer County will work with the Larimer County Conservation Corps to enhance forest health across four acres of unburned land. Crews will use cut plant material to construct natural structures, such as beaver dam analogs, which help retain water, improve water quality, and bolster adjacent habitats. Known as process-based restoration, this method reduces flood risks and enhances the resilience of local ecosystems.

Enhancing Willow Bend Natural Area

In the City of Loveland, $39,247 has been awarded for invasive species removal at Willow Bend Natural Area, a new public space set to open in 2025. Over three weeks, Larimer County Conservation Corps crews will remove aggressive species like Russian olive, Siberian elm, and tamarisk trees. These non-native plants compete with native vegetation for resources, compromising habitat quality along the Big Thompson River.

By clearing invasive species, the project aims to improve biodiversity, restore natural water flow, and create a more scenic and welcoming environment for visitors. The work will lay the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable ecosystem when Willow Bend officially opens to the public.

Building Colorado’s Future Conservation Leaders

“These grants go beyond restoring our natural resources—they are an investment in people,” said Scott Segerstrom, Executive Director of the Colorado Youth Corps Association (CYCA). “Thanks to GOCO, hundreds of corps members will gain hands-on experience in stewardship, building both their professional skills and a legacy of leadership in conservation.”

The Conservation Service Corps program, a partnership between GOCO and CYCA, provides paid opportunities for young people and veterans to engage in meaningful environmental work. The program also strengthens Colorado’s outdoor recreation economy, particularly in rural communities, while ensuring the long-term health of its landscapes and wildlife habitats.

About Great Outdoors Colorado

Great Outdoors Colorado allocates proceeds from the Colorado Lottery to projects that enhance the state’s parks, trails, rivers, wildlife, and open spaces. Since its inception in 1992, GOCO has funded over 5,800 projects across all 64 counties in Colorado—without relying on tax dollars. To learn more, visit GOCO.org.