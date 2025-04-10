Man Arrested After Armed Rooftop Standoff in Fort Collins

Suspect broke into home, stole shotgun, and climbed onto roof

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

April 10, 2025 | Fort Collins, CO

New details have emerged following yesterday’s tense police standoff in North Fort Collins, where a man was arrested after breaking into a home, stealing a shotgun, and climbing onto the roof.

On April 9, 2025, around 8:15 a.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls about an armed man with a long gun on the roof of a house in the 1700 block of North Whitcomb Street.

Deputies responded quickly and located the suspect, later identified as Yonic Mendoza-Sanchez (DOB 05/15/04) of Fort Collins. As law enforcement arrived, Mendoza-Sanchez descended from the roof and briefly disappeared from view. He was safely taken into custody minutes later in a nearby area.

Deputies determined the suspect had no connection to the residence. After entering the home to ensure no one inside was harmed, they found one adult female resident uninjured. Investigators discovered that Mendoza-Sanchez had broken into the house, stolen a shotgun, and climbed to the roof, possibly firing one round during the incident.

The shotgun was recovered inside the home. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

Charges Filed:

Mendoza-Sanchez was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

Second Degree Burglary – Firearms or Ammunition (F3)

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm (F5)

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (F5)

Criminal Mischief – $1,000 to < $2,000 in Private Property Damage (M1)

“This was a dangerous situation with a lot of challenging factors for first responders,” said Undersheriff Joe Shellhammer. “Fortunately, the rapid response and well-coordinated teamwork led to a safe outcome.”

Community Alert & Response

Emergency alerts were sent to surrounding residents.

were sent to surrounding residents. Several blocks of West Willox Lane were closed for about 45 minutes.

were closed for about 45 minutes. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office extended gratitude to Fort Collins Police Services, Poudre Fire Authority, and UCHealth EMS for their assistance.

Residents can sign up for future alerts at NoCoAlert.org.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact LCSO Investigator Kurt Solomon at 970-498-5580. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County or by calling 970-221-6868.

Note: All charges are accusations, and Mendoza-Sanchez is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

For the original story and real-time updates, visit NorthFortyNews.com.