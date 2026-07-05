Greeley Earns National Award for Lead Protection Outreach

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

City recognized for community engagement efforts that helped identify lead service lines and protect public health.

GREELEY, Colo. — The City of Greeley has received national recognition for its efforts to engage residents in identifying and replacing lead service lines, earning the Excellence in Community Engagement award from the Lead Service Line Replacement Collaborative.

Community Message

The award was presented during the American Water Works Association’s Annual Conference in Washington, D.C., as part of the Collaborative’s Honoring Excellence in Lead Service Line Replacement program. The awards recognize communities that work to identify and remove lead pipes from drinking water systems while reducing health risks associated with lead exposure.

Michaela Jackson, the City of Greeley’s water quality and regulatory compliance manager, accepted the award on behalf of the city.

“Providing clean, safe and reliable water to Greeley residents is at the heart of our lead protection program,” Jackson said. “From the beginning, our team has put the community at the center of this work. That means providing clear communication, protecting public health, and making sure residents feel informed, supported, and heard every step of the way. We know building trust takes ongoing engagement, and I’m proud of the care our staff has shown in creating a program that not only meets requirements but also reflects our commitment to the people we serve.”

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

The city’s Lead Protection Program relied on a broad public outreach campaign that included community events, newsletters, radio advertising, home visits, and information displayed on bus benches. Staff also distributed simple test kits that allowed residents to identify the material used in their water service lines.

When lead service lines were identified, residents received free water filter pitchers and replacement cartridges to ensure their drinking water remained safe while replacement work was planned. City officials said the collaborative approach not only kept residents informed but also helped identify lines that required replacement, saving thousands of dollars in identification costs.

Greeley was one of three communities nationwide recognized in the community engagement category.

Residents can learn more about the city’s Lead Protection Program by visiting https://greeleyco.gov/LeadProtection.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Clean drinking water is essential to every Northern Colorado community. North Forty News keeps readers informed about the infrastructure, public health, and local government decisions that affect daily life across the region.



Become a North Forty News member. Clean drinking water is essential to every Northern Colorado community. North Forty News keeps readers informed about the infrastructure, public health, and local government decisions that affect daily life across the region.

Source: City of Greeley