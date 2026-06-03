Human Bean Event Supports Local Food Banks

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Coffee purchases and food donations on June 19 will help hunger-relief organizations across Larimer and Weld counties.

Northern Colorado residents can support local hunger-relief efforts while grabbing their morning coffee later this month.

Community Message

On Friday, June 19, Human Bean Northern Colorado will donate $1 from every drink purchased at its 11 drive-thru locations to local organizations helping families and individuals facing food insecurity. Funds raised during the one-day Give-Back Day will benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County, Weld Food Bank, Windsor Severance Food Pantry, and Wellington Colorado Food Bank.

According to Human Bean Northern Colorado, hunger remains a significant challenge across the region, with many residents in Larimer and Weld counties relying on food assistance programs to help meet basic needs.

“We’re proud to work alongside these dedicated local food banks to help ensure our neighbors have access to the nutritious food they need,” said Frank Sherman, co-owner of Human Bean Northern Colorado.

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In addition to the fundraiser, several Human Bean locations will host food drives where customers can donate canned and non-perishable food items. Organizers are encouraging donations of staple foods such as canned vegetables, beans, soup, and pasta.

Representatives and volunteers from participating food banks are expected to be on-site at select locations to answer questions, share information about available services, and discuss the ongoing need for community support.

Human Bean Northern Colorado has operated locally since 2004 and now serves customers through locations in Fort Collins, Wellington, Windsor, Loveland, Greeley, Evans, and LaSalle.

More information about Human Bean Northern Colorado’s community programs is available on The Human Bean Community Programs page.

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Attribution: Information provided by Human Bean Northern Colorado.