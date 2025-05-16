Weekend Weather Outlook: Mild Temperatures and Increasing Clouds in Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As I look ahead to the weekend in Fort Collins, the weather promises to be relatively mild with a mix of sun and clouds.

On Friday, May 16, we can expect mostly cloudy skies with a high around 71°F. The chance of rain is minimal at 10%, so outdoor plans should be unaffected.

Saturday, May 17, will start sunny with some high clouds, transitioning to a cloudier afternoon. Temperatures will remain steady with a high of 71°F and a low of 44°F. Rain chances are low at 5%.

By Sunday, May 18, the weather shifts slightly, with partly sunny skies turning cloudy and a 20% chance of afternoon showers. The high will be around 66°F, cooling to 46°F at night.

Overall, it’s shaping up to be a pleasant weekend with comfortable temperatures and minimal precipitation.

Sources: National Weather Service Denver/Boulder, Colorado State University Atmospheric Science