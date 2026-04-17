The Road Home

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A spring trip turned into something more—about family, resilience, and the quiet rhythm that holds us steady.

A month ago, my mom and dad packed for what should have been a simple trip.

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Spring training. Sunshine. Baseball.

They were headed to watch the Colorado Rockies in Phoenix—just a few days away, something to look forward to.

Instead, it became something else entirely.

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My dad got hurt. The kind of hurt that stops everything. The kind that turns a short trip into hospital rooms, long days, and a kind of waiting that doesn’t follow a schedule.

And my mom stayed.

Day after day, in a place that wasn’t home, holding steady through it all.

Then last week, things shifted again. She got sick. Walking pneumonia.

After weeks of being the one holding everything together, she suddenly needed help too.

That’s when I packed my bags and took a one-way flight to Phoenix.

When I got there, I saw my dad. And he cried. Not from pain. Not from fear. From relief. Because he knew what it meant.

He was going home.

I haven’t seen him that emotional in a long time. It stays with you.

We started the drive back—three of us in the car, heading north. About halfway, we stopped in Albuquerque for the night, and we stayed in a hotel room. Bags by the wall. The quiet that comes after a long day on the road.

I pulled out my laptop. Put together the Daily Update. And at 5 a.m., I hit send.

There was something about that moment. While everything in our world had shifted, something else held.

Morning still came. The rhythm still mattered.

Northern Colorado was waking up—coffee on, inbox open—and the Daily Update was there. Just like it always is.

That idea—of things holding steady even when everything else doesn’t—runs through this entire edition.

On the cover, there’s a story about protecting a species on the edge, a reminder that some things only survive because people choose to care and act.

Inside, you’ll find stories about creativity and connection—artists bringing color and energy back into the community, people gathering again for music, conversation, and shared experience.

There’s a focus on sustainability and stewardship—neighbors coming together for Earth Day and paying attention to the land and the river that connect us.

And across these pages, you’ll see something else:

People are showing up.

For their work.

For their communities.

For each other.

That’s what this past month has been about for me, too.

Not big, dramatic moments.

Small ones.

Staying.

Helping.

Driving.

Sending the Daily Update at 5 a.m. from a hotel room when it would have been easier not to.

At one point on the drive, I took a photo. My dad is in the passenger seat—smiling again. My mom is in the back, still recovering, but with us. All three of us on the road. Heading home. It’s a simple picture, and a picture is worth a thousand words.

The unplanned family trip back from Phoenix (selfie by Blaine Howerton)

But it’s not a simple situation. Because not long ago, that moment didn’t feel guaranteed.

We’re not all the way through it. Recovery takes time. But we’re moving forward. And sometimes, that’s what matters most.

As you read through this week’s edition, I hope you see that same thread. Not perfection. Not everything is solved.

But people, across Northern Colorado, continue to show up—quietly, consistently—through whatever comes their way.

Be sure to read this week’s complete edition online at NorthFortyNews.com/this-week. Bookmark the link; the new edition is posted there automatically each time it comes out.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

https://northfortynews.com