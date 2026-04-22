Johnstown Tornado Siren Test Scheduled Friday

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents encouraged to review safety plans during planned emergency alert test

Residents in and around Johnstown will hear tornado sirens this Friday as part of a coordinated emergency preparedness effort.

Community Message

The Town of Johnstown, in partnership with Front Range Fire Department and Weld County Dispatch, will conduct a tornado siren test on Friday, April 24, at 11 a.m. The test is expected to last up to five minutes, weather permitting.

If conditions are not favorable, backup test dates are scheduled for May 1 and May 8 at the same time.

Officials say the test provides an important opportunity for residents to become familiar with the sound of emergency sirens and to review personal safety plans. Community members are encouraged to use the time to check emergency kits, identify safe shelter locations, and ensure family members understand what to do in the event of severe weather.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Updates on test timing or weather-related changes will be shared through the town’s official communication channels on Friday morning.

Making space for small preparations like this helps communities respond more calmly when it matters. The Daily Update keeps that kind of local awareness close at hand each morning across Northern Colorado.

Attribution: Information provided by the Town of Johnstown, Front Range Fire Department, and Weld County Dispatch.