Greeley Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting at East Memorial Park

GREELEY, Colo. – Greeley Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred late on February 22, 2025, near East Memorial Park. Officers responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire in the area.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 16-year-old female in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to her calf. According to the initial investigation, the shots were fired from a vehicle traveling along Balsam Avenue before fleeing the scene.

Police Seeking Public Assistance

Authorities are asking for any video footage from security cameras, doorbell cameras, or dashboard cameras in the surrounding neighborhood that may have captured the suspect vehicle before or after the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Collin Losasso at (970) 351-5446 or via email at [email protected].

This remains an active investigation, and no further details are available at this time.

This remains an active investigation, and no further details are available at this time.