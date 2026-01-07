Greeley Police Seek Attempted Homicide Suspect

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Knife assault leaves woman critically injured; search ongoing

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley police are searching for a suspect following a violent attempted homicide that left a woman critically injured Sunday morning and sent shockwaves through a west Greeley neighborhood.

According to investigators, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. on January 4 to reports of an assault in the 1200 block of 5th Street. Police say a 44-year-old woman was inside her home when her 48-year-old ex-boyfriend arrived and attacked her with a knife in the kitchen. During the assault, the woman’s 56-year-old brother attempted to intervene and was also injured.

The victim escaped to a nearby home, but police say the suspect followed her and continued the attack before fleeing the area. His vehicle was later located abandoned in the 1300 block of 4th Street. Authorities say there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.

The woman was transported to North Colorado Medical Center, where she underwent surgery for more than 16 stab wounds. She remains in critical but stable condition.

Police have identified the suspect as David Anthony Rios, who is currently outstanding and wanted in connection with the assault. The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Elizabeth Finch at [email protected] or 970-350-9682. Those with information about the whereabouts of David Anthony Rios should contact Officer Kevin Douglas at [email protected] or 970-652-8234.

Source: Greeley Police Department