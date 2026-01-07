Pedestrian Killed on Highway 34 in Greeley

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police say a 19-year-old woman died after being struck by two vehicles while attempting to cross Highway 34 Monday evening.

Officers responded around 5:50 p.m. on January 5 to the 5500 block of Highway 34 for a reported crash involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles. Investigators say the woman was crossing the highway in an unmarked area without a crosswalk when she was hit by the driver’s side of a Chevrolet Blazer driven by a 54-year-old man.

The impact pushed the woman into an inside lane of traffic, where she was then struck by a Chevrolet Traverse driven by a 37-year-old woman. First responders attempted life-saving measures before transporting the victim to North Colorado Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Neither driver was injured in the incident. The Weld County Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s identity.

Police said a witness reported seeing the woman enter the roadway as traffic approached. At this time, no charges are anticipated against either driver, though the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Ed Kubala at [email protected].

Source: Greeley Police Department