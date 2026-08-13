Wellington Weighs Business Incentive Policy to Support Future Growth

Proposed framework would establish guidelines for attracting investment while protecting taxpayer resources

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELLINGTON, Colo. — The Wellington Board of Trustees is considering a new economic development incentive policy that could help attract new businesses, support local employers and encourage commercial investment while maintaining careful oversight of public resources.

Community Message

During its Aug. 11 meeting, the board reviewed a proposed Economic Development Incentive Policy Framework presented by Business Development Manager Elizabeth Magargel. The discussion centered on creating a transparent process for evaluating future incentive requests rather than approving specific projects or establishing a permanent incentive fund.

Town staff said the framework was developed following previous board discussions about Wellington’s economic future and outreach with local businesses, developers and commercial real estate professionals. The goal is to provide the town with a consistent method for evaluating opportunities that strengthen the local economy while ensuring accountability in the use of public resources.

If adopted, the policy would establish guiding principles for considering future incentives on a case-by-case basis. According to the proposal, the framework would not create a dedicated incentive fund, guarantee assistance to applicants or provide ongoing subsidies. Instead, it would serve as a decision-making tool when businesses seek assistance for projects that provide measurable public benefits.

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Among the objectives outlined in the presentation are diversifying Wellington’s tax base, attracting businesses that complement the community, encouraging expansion of existing employers, creating quality jobs and increasing the town’s regional competitiveness. Staff also identified transparency, fiscal responsibility and alignment with Wellington’s adopted strategic plans as key considerations when reviewing future proposals.

The proposed framework identifies several types of projects that could be considered for incentives, including retail and commercial development, industrial projects, redevelopment of underutilized properties, destination businesses and expansions by existing Wellington companies. Eligible projects would be evaluated based on factors such as economic impact, community benefit, financial feasibility and consistency with town goals.

No formal action was requested during the meeting. Instead, trustees were asked to provide feedback on the proposed framework before staff prepares a draft ordinance and formal policy for future consideration.

If ultimately adopted, the policy would give Wellington a structured process for responding to future economic development opportunities while allowing the Board of Trustees to evaluate each request individually.

Source: Town of Wellington Board of Trustees meeting packet, Aug. 11, 2026.

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