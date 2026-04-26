Greeley Warns Residents Of Sheriff Impersonation Scam

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Surge in scam calls targeting Weld County residents uses fake warrants and payment demands

GREELEY — A recent surge in scam calls targeting residents in Greeley and across Weld County is prompting officials to issue a warning about fraudsters impersonating sheriff’s deputies and pressuring victims for immediate payment.

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According to local law enforcement, scammers are using spoofed phone numbers that may appear as “Weld County Sheriff” or a local contact, making the calls seem legitimate. Victims are told they have an active warrant—often tied to missed jury duty or unpaid fines—and are threatened with immediate arrest unless they pay a “civil penalty.”

The calls are designed to create urgency. Scammers often insist on staying on the line while directing victims to pay using difficult-to-trace methods such as gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or digital payment apps.

Officials emphasize that this tactic is fraudulent. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office and other legitimate agencies do not call residents to demand payment or resolve warrants over the phone.

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Residents are urged to hang up immediately if they receive such a call and avoid sharing personal information, including banking details or Social Security numbers. Anyone concerned about a possible warrant should contact authorities directly using verified phone numbers. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line and local courts can confirm the legitimacy of legal matters.

With scams becoming more sophisticated, officials are encouraging residents to share this information with neighbors, especially those who may be more vulnerable to high-pressure tactics.

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Source: Greeley Police Department