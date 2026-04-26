Robotic Cancer Surgery Speeds Recovery in Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Local gynecologic oncologist and Sterling patient highlight how advanced surgery shortens recovery and speeds chemotherapy timelines

When Caroline McCarty was first diagnosed with cancer, the moment didn’t feel real.

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“I was shocked and in disbelief,” she said. “I really thought that part of my anatomy was shriveled and done.”

Her initial surgery—an open hysterectomy in late 2022—went smoothly, with a short hospital stay and a steady recovery. But when her cancer markers began to rise again, she knew something had changed.

A scan confirmed a new tumor, and this time, her care team, led by Dr. Robin Lacour, a gynecologic oncologist with Banner Health in Northern Colorado, recommended a different approach: robotic-assisted surgery.

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Performed on March 31, the minimally invasive procedure allowed McCarty to return home the same day—something not possible with her earlier operation. Instead of a large abdominal incision, the robotic surgery required just four small entry points.

The difference showed up most clearly in what came next.

After her original surgery, McCarty began chemotherapy 23 days later. Following the robotic-assisted procedure, the timeline was shortened to just 15 days.

That gap can matter.

“Recovery time is very important,” Lacour said. “The longer we wait to start treatment, the more of an opportunity we are giving for the cancer to grow or spread.”

For McCarty, the experience felt noticeably easier.

She described minimal discomfort after both procedures, but the recovery process differed in subtle ways. After her abdominal surgery, she needed help with household tasks. Following the robotic procedure, she was able to return to daily activities more independently.

“I had no pain from laparoscopy,” she said, noting that any discomfort was temporary and related to the surgical process itself.

Beyond physical recovery, the experience reinforced her trust in her care team.

“From day one, I have had the ultimate faith and trust in Dr. Lacour and her team,” she said. “They are professional, compassionate, and caring—always honest and thorough.”

Banner Health, Dr. Lacour, and surgical team (Photo courtesy Banner Health)

Lacour, a gynecologic oncologist with Banner Health serving Northern Colorado, recently completed her 1,000th robotic-assisted surgery—a milestone she says reflects the trust patients place in their providers.

Banner Health, Dr. Lacour completes 1,000 surgeries (Photo courtesy Banner Health)

“One thousand patients have trusted me to perform robotic surgery as a part of their care,” she said. “That makes me feel honored to be a cancer care provider.”

Over the past eight years, access to this type of advanced care has expanded across the region, with Banner Health facilities in Greeley, Loveland, and Fort Collins now equipped with the latest surgical systems.

That access close to home is something McCarty does not take for granted.

Living in Sterling, she travels about an hour and a half for treatment, with additional support available locally.

“I am grateful to be only an hour and a half from Greeley,” she said. “And to have an infusion area not only there but in Sterling, where I can have my blood draws before treatments.”

Now nearly four years past her initial diagnosis, McCarty continues to focus on moving forward.

Her advice to others facing a similar diagnosis is simple.

“If you are just beginning this journey, trust whoever you choose to be with you,” she said. “Faith in their knowledge, feeling comfortable, and trusting them are your keys to a successful course of treatment.”

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