Weld RE-4 Honors Student Athlete Champions

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Board recognizes Windsor diver and Severance wrestling team for standout achievements

WELD COUNTY — Student athletes from across the Weld RE-4 School District were recognized this week for their accomplishments, highlighting the strength of Northern Colorado’s high school sports programs.

Community Message

During a recent Board of Education meeting, officials honored Windsor High School diver Reagan Annable and state-champion wrestlers from Severance High School. The recognition celebrated not only their competitive success but also the dedication and discipline required to reach the top of their sports.

District leaders praised the athletes as representatives of their schools and the broader community, noting the pride their achievements bring to families, classmates, and residents across Windsor and Severance.

Moments like these reflect the continued investment in student programs across Weld County and the role athletics play in building leadership, resilience, and community connection among Northern Colorado youth.

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Attribution: Weld RE-4 School District