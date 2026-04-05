Seat Belt Enforcement Campaign Returns Across Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Drivers across Northern Colorado can expect increased patrols as statewide safety effort begins April 6

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Drivers across Northern Colorado should expect increased law enforcement presence on roadways starting Monday as Colorado launches its first “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period of 2026.

Community Message

From April 6 through April 12, the Colorado Department of Transportation will partner with the Colorado State Patrol and dozens of local agencies to focus on seat belt compliance. Officers will actively look for unbuckled drivers and passengers and issue citations as part of a statewide effort to reduce traffic fatalities.

The campaign has direct relevance for Northern Colorado communities, where busy commuter routes, regional travel, and spring tourism increase traffic volume this time of year. Law enforcement officials emphasize that even short trips can carry a serious risk when seat belts are not used.

More than 5,000 seat belt citations were issued during enforcement periods in 2025, including over 1,100 during the same April campaign window. While Colorado’s seat belt usage rate has climbed to 90.7% — the highest on record — it still trails the national average.

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State officials say the remaining gap continues to have deadly consequences. So far in 2026, more than half of fatal crashes investigated by state troopers involved at least one unrestrained occupant.

Recent updates to Colorado law have strengthened enforcement, particularly for younger drivers. The state now allows officers to stop vehicles if a minor under 18 is not properly restrained, making it a primary offense. Teens remain one of the most at-risk groups, with data showing that a majority of teen fatalities in crashes involve individuals who were not wearing seat belts.

Officials are also working to encourage better habits among younger drivers through education and incentives, including partnerships that reward teens for buckling up.

Under Colorado law, drivers and front-seat passengers are required to wear seat belts. Violations can result in fines starting at $65, with higher penalties for improperly restrained children.

For Northern Colorado drivers heading into a busy spring season, officials say the message is simple: buckle up on every trip, every time.

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Source: Colorado Department of Transportation