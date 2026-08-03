House Fire on West Vine Drive Quickly Contained by Poudre Fire Authority

No injuries reported after firefighters extinguish blaze in northwest Fort Collins

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Poudre Fire Authority crews quickly brought a house fire under control Sunday evening after responding to the 2600 block of West Vine Drive.

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Fort Collins 911 received reports of the fire shortly after 6 p.m. Engine 2 was the first unit to arrive and found active fire at the residence. Firefighters immediately began suppression efforts while additional crews searched the home to ensure no occupants remained inside.

House Fire on West Vine Drive (Photo by Poudre Fire Authority)

Fire crews successfully extinguished the blaze and reported no injuries to the home’s residents.

By 6:45 p.m., Poudre Fire Authority announced crews had called the fire “loss stopped,” meaning the fire was no longer causing additional damage. Most responding units began clearing the scene, while a fire investigator and a limited number of firefighters remained to determine the cause of the fire.

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No information about the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire has been released.

Source: Poudre Fire Authority

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