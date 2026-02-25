I-25 Pursuit Ends in Arrest

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weld County deputies respond to 911 disconnect, pursue suspect into River Valley Village

Deputies locate victim after distress call near Interstate 25 south of Fort Collins

WELD COUNTY – A 911 call that ended abruptly with a woman screaming and crying led to a pursuit and arrest Monday evening along Interstate 25 in northern Weld County.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies were dispatched at 4:48 p.m. to check on the well-being of a caller near 10693 Interstate 25 southbound, just south of mile marker 240. Dispatch advised that a female voice was heard in distress before the line disconnected.

Deputies arrived within minutes and located a white van stopped on the west side of the I-25 southbound on-ramp. As a deputy pulled in behind the vehicle, it crossed the grass median between I-25 and the West I-25 Frontage Road in an apparent attempt to leave the area.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the van continued into River Valley Village Mobile Home Park at speeds estimated between 15 and 25 miles per hour, failing to stop at posted stop signs. Deputies reported observing what appeared to be an argument between the driver and passenger and, fearing a possible kidnapping or assault, continued the pursuit until the vehicle stopped in a trailer lot.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Daniel Loera, was taken into custody without force. Deputies also made contact with the female passenger and a small child inside the vehicle.

Daniel Loera

During the investigation, the woman told deputies that an argument had occurred and alleged that Loera pushed and shoved her and threw her phone, damaging it. Deputies also determined that the child in the vehicle was not secured in a car seat and that an active protection order was in place between Loera and the victim.

Loera was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including domestic violence-related offenses, violation of a restraining order, child abuse – negligence, vehicular eluding, driving under restraint, and several traffic violations.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the incident concluded without serious injuries. Authorities encourage anyone who believes they are experiencing domestic violence to contact local law enforcement or a trusted support resource for help.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: Weld County Sheriff’s Office media release.