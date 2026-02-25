Project Self-Sufficiency Marks 40 Years, Honors Mary Carraher

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Former executive director named 2026 Vision Maker Award recipient as Loveland nonprofit celebrates decades of impact for single-parent families

LOVELAND — Project Self-Sufficiency is celebrating four decades of service to Northern Colorado single-parent families and has named former longtime Executive Director Mary Carraher as its 2026 Vision Maker Award recipient.

The award recognizes extraordinary leadership and commitment to the organization’s mission: ensuring low-income single parents across Northern Colorado have the tools and support to achieve lasting self-sufficiency.

Founded in 1986, Project Self-Sufficiency has built a regional network of donors, volunteers, nonprofit partners, educational institutions, government agencies, and businesses to help parents pursue education, advance careers, and create stable futures for their children. Over the past 40 years, the Loveland-based organization has supported thousands of families in Larimer and Weld counties.

The Vision Maker Award, established in 2011, honors individuals and organizations whose leadership has expanded the nonprofit’s impact. Past recipients include community leaders, local businesses, service organizations, and county departments that have helped strengthen the safety net for families across Northern Colorado.

Carraher served as executive director from 1989 to 2014. During her 25 years of leadership, she guided Project Self-Sufficiency from a small startup into a nationally respected model for comprehensive, family-centered support. Her tenure focused on building sustainable infrastructure, expanding partnerships, and championing the long-term success of program graduates.

“As we celebrate 40 years of generational impact, it is only fitting that we honor the woman who built the foundation for that impact,” said Tracy Mead, current chief executive officer of Project Self-Sufficiency. “Mary’s selflessness, her passion, and her spirit shaped this organization and continue to inspire our work today.”

Community members are invited to attend Bring the Power: Project Self-Sufficiency’s 40-Year Anniversary Celebration on March 12, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Loveland. The evening will reflect on four decades of progress and reaffirm the organization’s commitment to supporting single-parent families throughout Northern Colorado. Tickets and event details are available at https://www.bringthepower.org.

Attribution: Information provided by Project Self-Sufficiency.