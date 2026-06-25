Lake To Lake Triathlon To Impact Loveland Traffic Saturday Morning

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Motorists should expect temporary road closures and delays between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. during the annual race.

LOVELAND, Colo. – Drivers traveling through west and north Loveland Saturday morning should plan for temporary road closures and traffic delays as the annual Lake to Lake Triathlon returns to the city.

Community Message

The event will take place Saturday morning, with impacts expected from approximately 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. as athletes compete in the swim, bike, and run portions of the race. The Loveland Police Department is encouraging motorists to allow extra travel time and use alternate routes when possible.

The longest closure will affect West 29th Street between North Taft Avenue and Duffield Avenue, which will remain closed from 7 a.m. until approximately 10:30 a.m.

Additional road closures include:

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Northbound North Wilson Avenue at 50th Street: Closed from approximately 7:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Northbound traffic will be detoured east on 50th Street.

Closed from approximately 7:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Northbound traffic will be detoured east on 50th Street. 57th Street between North Wilson Avenue and North Taft Avenue: Closed in both directions from approximately 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. Neighborhood traffic will detour via 50th Street.

Drivers can also expect intermittent delays at several intersections:

North Taft Avenue and West 29th Street

7:15–8:15 a.m.: Delays up to 15 minutes

8:15–9:30 a.m.: Delays of 5 to 10 minutes

North Wilson Avenue and West 29th Street

7:15–8:15 a.m.: Delays up to 15 minutes

8:15–9:30 a.m.: Delays of 5 to 10 minutes

North Wilson Avenue and West 43rd Street

Northbound: 7:45–8:30 a.m.: Delays of 10 to 15 minutes 8:30–9 a.m.: Delays up to 10 minutes

Southbound: 8:30–9:30 a.m.: Delays of 10 to 15 minutes 9:30–10:30 a.m.: Delays of 5 to 10 minutes



Organizers and law enforcement thank the public for their patience as competitors from across the region participate in the annual triathlon.

For race information, maps, and additional event details, visit https://lovelandlaketolake.com.

A Note From Publisher Blaine Howerton



Community events like the Lake to Lake Triathlon bring visitors, showcase Northern Colorado and remind us how active our communities are. North Forty News keeps you informed about road closures, local events and the stories that matter every day.



Become a North Forty News member. Community events like the Lake to Lake Triathlon bring visitors, showcase Northern Colorado and remind us how active our communities are. North Forty News keeps you informed about road closures, local events and the stories that matter every day.

Source: Loveland Police Department