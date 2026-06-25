Cheyenne Frontier Days Offers Know-Before-You-Go Tips

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Visitors encouraged to prepare for digital tickets, cashless payments, parking, and entry procedures before the July 17 opening.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the 130th edition of Cheyenne Frontier Days scheduled for July 17-26, organizers are encouraging attendees to plan ahead and review event procedures before arriving at Frontier Park.

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The annual celebration, known as the “Daddy of ’em All,” draws visitors from across Wyoming, Colorado, and the West for rodeo competitions, concerts, carnival attractions, Western heritage experiences, and family entertainment.

Officials say one of the most important things guests can do is prepare for the event’s digital ticketing system. All tickets are delivered via the AXS app, and visitors are encouraged to download it and have their tickets ready before arriving. Guests should also allow extra time for ticket scanning, as tickets will be scanned at both Frontier Park entrances and again upon entering the arena through designated portals.

Frontier Park will operate as a cashless venue. Credit and debit cards are required for purchases, including parking, gate admission, carnival armbands, and tickets. Some independent vendors may still accept cash.

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Several opportunities for free gate admission will be available during the event. Admission will be free on Opening Day, July 17, from 10:30 a.m. to noon; on Cheyenne Day, July 22, for Laramie County residents presenting valid county identification; and on Champion Sunday, July 26, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On all other days, gate admission costs $5 and includes access to Frontier Park, Old Frontier Town, and the Morning Star American Indian Village. A 10-day season pass is available for $25. Same-day paid event tickets, carnival armbands, and admission to the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum include gate admission.

Because parking at Frontier Park is limited, organizers recommend using the Park-n-Ride lot located at Interstate 25 and Missile Drive. Parking costs $20 per vehicle and does not include gate admission. Peak demand typically occurs between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and again around 7 p.m.; visitors are encouraged to allow extra travel time.

Accessible carts will provide transportation to drop-off locations behind C Stand, at the Park-n-Ride entrance, and at the Morning Star American Indian Village. During less-busy periods, transportation may also be available to the B Stand seating areas.

For guests carrying personal items, 300 lockers will be available between Portals 2 and 3 on the east side of Frontier Park. Rentals cost $15 per day or $100 for the full 10-day event.

Visitors can also save money by purchasing tickets before June 30, when $3 off rodeo tickets and $5 off night show tickets are still available.

Additional event schedules, pricing information, and updates are available at https://cfdrodeo.com.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Events like Cheyenne Frontier Days are part of the cultural fabric of our region, drawing visitors from across Northern Colorado and the Rocky Mountain West. Local journalism helps readers stay informed about the events, traditions, and community gatherings that connect us. Become a North Forty News member.

Source: Cheyenne Frontier Days™