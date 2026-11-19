Credit Union of Colorado leaders in Fort Collins and Greeley share tips for recognizing fake retailers, AI-generated advertisements, and fraudulent delivery notifications.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

As Northern Colorado residents prepare for the holiday shopping season, artificial intelligence is making it increasingly difficult to distinguish legitimate online bargains from sophisticated scams.

Fraudsters are using AI-generated product images, convincing advertisements, fabricated customer reviews, and realistic-looking retail websites to trick consumers into sharing financial information or purchasing products that never arrive.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, shopping scams were the most frequently reported type of scam originating on social media in 2025.

Credit Union of Colorado, which serves members in Fort Collins, Greeley, and communities throughout the state, is encouraging shoppers to recognize warning signs and take additional precautions before making online purchases.

“Scammers have always relied on trust, urgency,y and emotion, but artificial intelligence is making their tactics even more convincing,” said Chelsey Bogacz, director of risk management at Credit Union of Colorado. “A professional-looking website, realistic advertisement,t or familiar brand name doesn’t necessarily mean an offer is legitimate. We encourage consumers to slow down, verify who they’re dealing with, and be cautious about sharing personal or financial information before making a purchase.”

Recognizing AI-Generated Shopping Scams

Holiday promotions often feature substantial discounts, limited-time offers, and advertisements designed to encourage quick purchases. Those same tactics can make fraudulent offers appear legitimate.

Credit Union of Colorado recommends several precautions:

Question unusually low prices. Deep discounts on popular electronics, designer merchandise,e or hard-to-find gifts may indicate a fraudulent offer, particularly when prices are dramatically lower than those of established retailers.

Deep discounts on popular electronics, designer merchandise,e or hard-to-find gifts may indicate a fraudulent offer, particularly when prices are dramatically lower than those of established retailers. Verify advertisements independently. AI-generated product photographs, videos, and celebrity endorsements can appear authentic. Rather than following unfamiliar advertisements, shoppers should visit a retailer’s official website directly.

AI-generated product photographs, videos, and celebrity endorsements can appear authentic. Rather than following unfamiliar advertisements, shoppers should visit a retailer’s official website directly. Resist pressure to purchase immediately. Countdown timers, limited-inventory warnings, and one-day promotions can create artificial urgency. Taking additional time to investigate an offer may prevent financial losses.

How to Identify Fraudulent Online Retailers

Fake online stores can closely imitate established businesses, copying logos, product photographs,s and website designs.

The increasing popularity of AI-powered shopping assistants adds another consideration. While these tools can help compare prices and identify products, their recommendations do not necessarily guarantee that a retailer has been independently verified.

Consumers should research unfamiliar businesses before purchasing, including searching for the retailer’s name alongside terms such as “scam,” “complaints,” or “reviews.”

Website addresses also deserve scrutiny. Misspelled brand names, unusual domain extensions, and extra characters can indicate an impersonation attempt. Even websites displaying secure connections or padlock symbols may be fraudulent.

Customer reviews should not be the only measure of legitimacy. AI-generated testimonials and fabricated ratings can make fraudulent businesses appear established and reliable.

Checking independent reviews, return policies,s and customer service information can help shoppers make more informed decisions.

Fake Package Delivery Messages Target Holiday Shoppers

Another common fraud tactic involves impersonating delivery companies through emails and text messages.

These messages may claim that a package cannot be delivered because of an incorrect address, an unpaid fee, or another problem requiring immediate attention.

Scammers can reproduce familiar delivery-company logos and use professional language to make these notifications appear authentic.

Instead of clicking unexpected tracking links, consumers should visit the delivery company’s official website or mobile application.

Requests for additional payments or personal information should also be independently verified before taking action.

Protecting Financial Accounts During Holiday Shopping

Credit Union of Colorado recommends choosing payment methods that provide protections against fraudulent transactions.

Credit cards generally offer stronger dispute protections for unauthorized charges or merchandise that never arrives.

Consumers should be especially cautious when unfamiliar retailers require payment through gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or payment applications.

Shoppers should also avoid sharing passwords, personal identification numbers, or one-time verification codes in response to unsolicited communications.

Scammers sometimes impersonate banks or credit unions, claiming suspicious account activity requires immediate verification.

Credit Union of Colorado says it will never ask members to disclose passwords, PINs,s or one-time verification codes through unsolicited communications.

Consumers receiving unexpected financial alerts should contact their institution directly using a verified telephone number.

Regularly reviewing account activity and promptly reporting unfamiliar transactions can also reduce potential losses.

Fort Collins and Greeley Branch Managers Emphasize Fraud Prevention

Credit Union of Colorado’s local branch managers in Fort Collins and Greeley are reinforcing the importance of combining technology with consumer awareness.

“At Credit Union of Colorado, we encourage members to contact us directly if they notice unusual account activity or have questions about suspicious communications,” said Madeline Sears, branch manager in Fort Collins.

“Protecting members from fraud is a shared responsibility, combining advanced fraud detection technology and account monitoring with education that helps consumers recognize scams before financial losses occur.”

Jessica McConnell, Credit Union of Colorado’s Greeley branch manager, shared the same message with consumers in Weld County.

“At Credit Union of Colorado, we encourage members to contact us directly if they notice unusual account activity or have questions about suspicious communications,” McConnell said. “Protecting members from fraud is a shared responsibility, combining advanced fraud detection technology and account monitoring with education that helps consumers recognize scams before financial losses occur.”

Both local leaders encourage consumers to contact their financial institution directly whenever suspicious account activity or potentially fraudulent communications arise.

What to Do If You Suspect a Holiday Shopping Scam

Consumers who suspect they have purchased from a fraudulent retailer or disclosed financial information should act quickly.

Recommended steps include contacting the financial institution or credit card issuer, reporting suspicious transactions, and changing compromised passwords.

Suspected fraud can also be reported through the Federal Trade Commission’s fraud reporting website.

Credit Union of Colorado operates 19 full-service locations statewide and offers mobile banking, account monitoring,g and access to more than 30,000 fee-free ATMs.

The member-owned financial institution has operated for more than 85 years and reports more than $2 billion in assets.

Northern Colorado residents can learn more about financial services and fraud prevention resources through the Credit Union of Colorado website.

As holiday shopping increasingly moves online and artificial intelligence becomes more widely used, taking a few moments to verify a retailer, advertisement, or unexpected message can help consumers avoid costly mistakes.