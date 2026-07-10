Lightning Sparked Diamond Fire Quickly Contained Near Livermore

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Multi-agency response keeps wildfire on U.S. Forest Service land at 100% containment within hours.

A lightning-caused wildfire west of Livermore was fully contained Wednesday after a coordinated response from local and federal firefighters.

Community Message

The Livermore Fire Protection District responded Tuesday evening to a report of smoke near County Road 59 and Diamond Peak Road, where crews located the Diamond Fire burning on U.S. Forest Service land.

Firefighters from Livermore Fire Protection District, Tie Siding Fire Protection District, and New Jersey Engine B30 worked alongside the U.S. Forest Service to suppress the blaze.

Officials said the fire was caused by a lightning strike. Thanks to the rapid response, the Diamond Fire reached 100% containment and was declared controlled at noon on Wednesday, July 8.

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The incident serves as a reminder that lightning remains a significant wildfire risk across Northern Colorado during the summer monsoon season. Residents are encouraged to report any signs of smoke or fire promptly, especially following thunderstorms.

For current wildfire information and fire restrictions, visit the U.S. Forest Service’s incident information pages at https://www.fs.usda.gov.

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Source: Livermore Fire Protection District and the U.S. Forest Service.