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Church of Beethoven Brings Music and Poetry to Fort Collins

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Church of Beethoven Brings Music and Poetry to Fort Collins

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Classical guitar, flute, and poetry come together for an intimate Sunday afternoon performance on Avogadro’s shaded patio.

Church of Beethoven returns to Fort Collins on Sunday, July 12, with an afternoon performance featuring the Lorentz/Lopez Duo alongside poet Michele Battiste. The concert offers a relaxed outdoor setting where audiences can enjoy live classical music paired with spoken word.

Community Message

The Lorentz/Lopez Duo will perform works for classical guitar and flute, while Battiste adds poetry throughout the program. Held on the shaded patio at Avogadro’s Number, the event continues the Church of Beethoven’s tradition of presenting accessible classical performances in casual community venues.

Event Details

What: Church of Beethoven Presents: Lorentz/Lopez Duo with Poet Michele Battiste
When: Sunday, July 12, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Where: Avogadro’s Number, 605 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
Cost: $15 online, $20 at the door, $10 for attendees under 30
More Info: Visit the Church of Beethoven or Avogadro’s Number for ticket information.

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