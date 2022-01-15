Local Foundation Purchases Rifle Plates for Fort Collins Police Officers

The City of Fort Collins received a generous charitable gift of $193,000 from the T2G Family Foundation for the purchase of personal protective equipment for Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) police officers.

“You make our community safe, you go to work every day to protect and serve. The T2G Family Foundation wanted police officers to know how much we appreciate their service and sacrifice,” said Tom Gendron, T2G Family Foundation.

Body armor has been part of the standard kit for U.S. law enforcement officers for over 40 years and has saved thousands of officers’ lives. However, an increasing number of firearm threats come not from handguns but from military-grade rifles and ammunition. Sadly, recent active shooter situations have often involved rifles similar to an AR-15 or AK-47.

The charitable gift will purchase innovative, state-of-the-art rifle plates for sworn officers from Angel Armor. The locally owned company produces body armor to provide first responders with secure, reliable rifle protection while maintaining a high level of mobility.

“This is an incredible gesture and gift to the men and women who serve. The Angel Armor team is honored to provide our product through the T2G Family Foundation’s gift. We’re grateful for everything police officers do for our community every day,” said Josh Richardson, Angel Armor Co-Founder.

“A year and a half into the pandemic, donors continue to display inspiring generosity,” said Nina Bodenhamer, Director of City Give. Launched in 2019, City Give is a municipal initiative to create a secure and transparent pathway for community givers to fund strategic priorities and community amenities that improve the quality of life for all residents. City Give is non-partisan and independent of the City’s General Fund, engaging donors and philanthropic organizations as partners in the mission to serve Fort Collins residents.

“We’re beyond grateful to the T2G Family Foundation for their generous gift that protects our protectors and shows support for their families as well. Tom and Traci’s genuine care and consideration for officer safety means more than we can ever express,” said Chief Jeff Swoboda, Fort Collins Police Services