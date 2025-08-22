Lone Pine Fire Held at 2.5 Acres as Stage 2 Fire Restrictions Begin

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Evacuations Lifted Near Red Feather Lakes; New Rules Aim to Reduce Wildfire Risk

LARIMER COUNTY – Firefighters contained the Lone Pine Fire near Deadman Road and Red Feather Lakes to 2.5 acres Thursday evening, lifting evacuation orders after swift action on the ground and in the air. At the same time, officials announced stricter fire restrictions across the region to prevent future flare-ups.

The fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. on August 21, burning 5–10 acres and torching trees. Helicopters and ground crews moved quickly, and by 5 p.m., the fire was reduced to 2.5 acres. By 7:30 p.m., the fire was 25% contained. Mandatory evacuations were issued along Deadman Road and County Road 86, but were downgraded within hours. All evacuation orders were lifted by 9:20 p.m.

By the following morning, no fire growth had been reported. Firefighters shifted to mop-up operations and secured containment lines.

New Fire Restrictions in Place

In response to heightened fire danger, the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests enacted Stage 2 fire restrictions beginning August 20 on National Forest lands in Grand County. The decision was made in coordination with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, local fire districts, and federal land managers.

Under Stage 2 restrictions, open fires are prohibited, including campfires in designated fire rings. Only stoves and heating devices fueled by liquid or gas with an on/off switch are permitted. Visitors are encouraged to review full details at the U.S. Forest Service fire restriction page.

Community Impact

The Lone Pine Fire is a reminder of how quickly conditions can change in Northern Colorado’s mountain communities. With fire danger climbing, the new Stage 2 restrictions highlight the shared responsibility of residents and visitors to prevent additional wildfires.

Stay Prepared

For local evacuation alerts, visit the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and NoCoAlert. North Forty News will continue providing wildfire updates and safety information for Northern Colorado communities.

Information provided by Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Lone Pine Fire updates, and U.S. Forest Service.