Former PSD Counselor Arrested for Sexual Assault on Student

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins Police urge possible additional victims to come forward

FORT COLLINS – A former Poudre School District (PSD) counselor has been arrested following allegations of a years-long sexual relationship with a student while employed by the district.

Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) reported that Cassandra Poncelow, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, after detectives concluded an investigation that began in July. Police say Poncelow, who worked for PSD between 2007 and 2024, sexually assaulted a student on multiple occasions off campus while the victim was a juvenile. The victim is now an adult.

Cassandra Poncelow

Poncelow was booked into the Larimer County Jail on several felony charges, including:

Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust – pattern of abuse (Class 3 Felony, with a Crime of Violence enhancer)

(Class 3 Felony, with a Crime of Violence enhancer) Criminal Attempt to Commit Sexual Exploitation of Children (Class 4 Felony)

(Class 4 Felony) Aggravated Sexual Assault on a Client by a Psychotherapist (Class 4 Felony)

(Class 4 Felony) Sexual Assault (Class 4 Felony)

The school district has cooperated fully with investigators, according to FCPS. Detectives believe there may be additional victims or witnesses and are encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Cole Giandomenico at (970) 221-6558 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

“We are actively working to support the victim and ensure accountability, knowing that cases like this deeply affect, not only those directly involved, but the entire community,” said Lieutenant Sara Lynd, who oversees the FCPS Crimes Against Persons Unit. “Our priority remains centered on the victim’s well-being and the thoroughness of this investigation.”

Police emphasize that the charges are an accusation and Poncelow is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

For more information on Fort Collins Police Services, visit fcgov.com/police.

Source: Fort Collins Police Services release.