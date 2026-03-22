Loveland Aligns City Departments For Better Service

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Organizational changes aim to improve coordination, communication, and service delivery across the growing community

The City of Loveland is preparing for a strategic organizational shift to strengthen interdepartmental collaboration and improve service delivery to residents.

Community Message

City officials say the alignment comes as Loveland continues to grow, creating new opportunities to streamline operations, enhance leadership, and provide a more consistent experience for both residents and city employees.

“Our greatest strength comes when we truly operate as one team,” said Loveland City Manager Jim Thompson. “This update builds on the strong collaboration already happening across departments and creates a framework for better decision-making and more seamless service.”

The restructuring focuses on improving leadership capacity, aligning community-facing services, and refining internal operations.

A key change includes the creation of a Deputy City Manager/Chief Financial Officer role. Current CFO Brian Waldes will step into the position, helping guide financial strategy while supporting broader organizational alignment.

Residents may also notice closer coordination among services such as libraries, cultural programs, and parks and recreation. These areas will be unified under a single department led by Parks & Recreation Director Kara Kish, with a new department name to be developed collaboratively.

The city is also consolidating communication and engagement efforts into a centralized department to create a clearer, more consistent voice when sharing information with the public.

Additional adjustments are planned in development services, finance, and utilities. This includes bringing housing, planning, and development functions together by moving the Community Partnership Office into the Development Services Department.

City officials say staffing changes will begin in April, with an emphasis on minimizing disruptions during implementation.

For Northern Colorado residents, especially those in Loveland, the changes are intended to make city services easier to navigate and more responsive as the community continues to evolve.

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Source: City of Loveland