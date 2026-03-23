Fort Collins Duck Race Opens Registration

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local nonprofits invited to raise funds through community event at City Park Pool this August

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Northern Colorado nonprofits, youth groups, and school organizations now have an opportunity to raise funds through a community-driven event as registration opens for the 3rd Annual Fort Collins Rotary Duck Race.

Community Message

Set for August 29, 2026, at the Fort Collins City Park Pool Lazy River, the event connects local organizations with supporters in a simple fundraising model designed to maximize impact while keeping participation accessible.

Hosted by the Fort Collins Foothills and Downtown Rotary Club and presented by Fort Collins Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, the Duck Race allows approved beneficiary organizations to share a custom link for “duck adoptions” with their networks. Each duck adoption costs $25, with $20 going directly back to the participating organization.

2025 Duck Race (Courtesy Fort Collins Foothills and Downtown Rotary Club)

In 2025, the event raised more than $67,000 for 51 local nonprofits, demonstrating the growing role of community-based fundraising events in supporting programs and services in Northern Colorado.

On race day, City Park Pool becomes a festival-style gathering, with food trucks, family-friendly activities, and opportunities for residents to connect with local organizations. Thousands of rubber ducks are released into the Lazy River in a series of races, with winners advancing to a final championship heat where adopters can win cash prizes.

2025 Duck Race (Courtesy Fort Collins Foothills and Downtown Rotary Club)

Eligible groups include those with 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) status, as well as organizations that demonstrate a clear benefit to the community.

More information and registration details are available at https://fcrotaryduckrace.org.

Events like the Rotary Duck Race continue to strengthen connections between local nonprofits and the communities they serve, offering both funding support and visibility at a time when many organizations face increasing demand.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. It’s a steady way to stay connected to the people, events, and stories shaping Northern Colorado each day. Learn more at https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate.

Attribution: Rotary Club of Fort Collins