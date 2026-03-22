Stateline Fire Near Livermore Nears Full Containment

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Coordinated response and local support help prevent wildfire escalation in northern Larimer County

Fire crews near Livermore are working toward full containment of the Stateline Fire after a coordinated overnight effort held the fire in check, preventing what officials say could have become a catastrophic wildfire event in northern Larimer County.

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According to the Livermore Fire Protection District, one firefighter remained on scene overnight to monitor conditions and address lingering hot spots. Those efforts helped maintain containment, allowing crews to return Sunday alongside Phantom Canyon partners with a goal of reaching 100% containment by the end of the day.

The fire, which drew a heavy response on March 21, underscores ongoing wildfire risk across Northern Colorado as dry conditions and wind continue to challenge crews in the foothills and rural communities.

Officials credited the successful response to strong coordination between agencies and critical local support. The Sisters of the Abbey of St. Walburga played a key role early in the incident by providing access to a nearby water source, allowing fire engines to refill quickly and return to the fire line without delay.

Abbey of St. Walburga (Photo courtesy Livermore Fire Protection District)

Fire officials emphasized that access to water can significantly impact suppression efforts, especially in remote areas like Livermore, where distances between resources can slow response times.

Crews will continue monitoring the area for remaining heat over the coming days to ensure the fire does not rekindle.

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Attribution: Livermore Fire Protection District