Loveland Appoints Bob Paulsen to Lead Development Services

Longtime planning expert takes the helm to guide growth and community development across the city

Effective May 5, 2025, Bob Paulsen will officially step into his new position as Development Services Director for the City of Loveland. A familiar face in local planning circles, Paulsen has served as the city’s current planning manager for 19 years and has been acting director since October 2024. His promotion follows a rigorous hiring process, underscoring his strong leadership and vision for Loveland’s future.

“Bob’s extensive experience, deep knowledge of Loveland, and visionary approach make him the perfect fit to lead this dynamic team,” said City Manager Jim Thompson. “The City is in the forever business – we are responsible for ensuring a well-planned, functional, and vibrant community for our residents and visitors.”

With over 37 years of experience in planning and development, Paulsen has led cross-departmental teams, spearheaded policy and code initiatives, and consistently prioritized customer service and public engagement. He will oversee a 30-person team across the Building, Current Planning, and Community and Strategic Planning divisions in his new role.

“Loveland is in a beautiful and prosperous region with great neighborhoods, parks, and vital commercial areas,” Paulsen said. “I am excited and grateful for this new opportunity to help guide community growth while working to protect and enhance Loveland’s many assets.”

Paulsen’s leadership will play a key role in shaping Loveland’s trajectory as Northern Colorado continues to experience sustained population and economic growth.

To learn more about the City of Loveland’s Development Services, visit lovgov.org.