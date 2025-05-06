Prospect Road Closure to Impact East-West Travel in Fort Collins June 3–5

Railroad Crossing Replacement Near College Avenue to Prompt Full Closure, With Detours for Drivers, Cyclists, and Pedestrians

The City of Fort Collins, in partnership with BNSF Railway, will close West Prospect Road just west of South College Avenue from Tuesday, June 3, through Thursday, June 5, for a full railroad crossing replacement. The closure will be in effect 24 hours a day and, weather permitting, is expected to reopen as soon as the project is completed.

This project will impact traffic flow across a key east-west corridor in the heart of Fort Collins, affecting residents, CSU students, and visitors navigating the area.

During the closure:

Eastbound Prospect traffic will be rerouted to South Shields Street, with alternate routes along Mulberry Street or Drake Road.

will be rerouted to South Shields Street, with alternate routes along Mulberry Street or Drake Road. Westbound Prospect traffic will be detoured to College Avenue, with alternate routes via Mulberry or Drake.

will be detoured to College Avenue, with alternate routes via Mulberry or Drake. Cyclists and pedestrians using the Mason Trail will be detoured through the Spring Creek Trail, Remington Street, and CSU’s Garden Trail near the Annual Flower Trial Garden.

using the Mason Trail will be detoured through the Spring Creek Trail, Remington Street, and CSU’s Garden Trail near the Annual Flower Trial Garden. Pedestrians may cross Prospect at Center Avenue and College Avenue, while those needing to cross the railroad tracks should use Lake Street.

may cross Prospect at Center Avenue and College Avenue, while those needing to cross the railroad tracks should use Lake Street. MAX bus service will continue uninterrupted, using the existing signal-controlled crossing on Prospect.

Access will be maintained for local businesses and residences. Travelers are encouraged to plan and follow detour signage to avoid delays.

For detour maps and ongoing construction updates, visit fcgov.com/construction.

Source: City of Fort Collins