Larimer County Seeks Input On Data Center Rules

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Survey open through June as officials shape future regulations in unincorporated areas

Larimer County residents have a chance to help shape how large-scale data centers could be regulated locally, following a temporary pause on new applications in unincorporated areas.

Community Message

County officials are asking community members to complete a short online survey to inform the development of future land-use rules. The survey is open through June 12 and can be accessed at Larimer County’s engagement site: https://engage.larimer.gov/datacenter.

Data centers—large facilities that power cloud computing and digital services—can place significant demands on local infrastructure. Concerns include high water use for cooling systems, increased electricity demand, and potential impacts such as noise, heat output, and visual changes to surrounding areas.

Currently, there are no specific regulations governing data center development in unincorporated Larimer County. To address that gap, the Larimer County Board of Commissioners approved a moratorium on new data center applications through August 25, 2026.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

The pause allows time for public input and research before establishing zoning guidelines and operational standards. Officials say the goal is to determine where these facilities could be appropriately located and how to minimize impacts on nearby communities.

At this time, no formal data center proposals have been submitted within unincorporated Larimer County. Any future development would fall under the county’s Land Use Code, which regulates zoning and development outside incorporated cities and towns.

For Northern Colorado residents, this process represents an early opportunity to weigh in on an emerging industry that could influence local resources, infrastructure, and long-term growth patterns.

If staying informed on decisions like this has become part of your routine, the Daily Update keeps it connected to your mornings—local news, weather, and what’s ahead across Northern Colorado.

Attribution: Larimer County