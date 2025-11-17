Briscoe Brings Their Folk-Rock Sound to the Aggie Theatre Nov. 21

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Texas duo’s organic rise meets a Fort Collins stage for one night only

Briscoe, the fast-rising Texas folk-rock duo known for their warm harmonies and retro-inspired sound, takes the stage at the Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins on Friday, November 21, at 8 p.m. The performance is suitable for all ages, though an adult must accompany guests under 18.

Formed by bandmates Truett Heintzelman and Philip Lupton, Briscoe has grown from backyard shows near the UT-Austin campus to selling out major venues across the country. Their music blends the golden eras of folk, rock, and pop into a modern, rugged sound shaped by stories of college life, road trips, and relationships. Signed by ATO Records before even completing their degrees, the duo continues to build their following the old-school way: through intimate live shows and genuine audience connection.

Tickets for the show are available online at Z2 Entertainment.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.