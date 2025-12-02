Loveland Leads Colorado in Recycling for Ninth Straight Year

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

City’s long-running success highlights community-driven sustainability in Northern Colorado

Loveland has once again been named Colorado’s top residential recycling community, marking nine consecutive years at the top of the annual State of Recycling & Composting in Colorado report, co-published by Eco-Cycle and CoPIRG. The latest recognition underscores Northern Colorado’s growing leadership in statewide sustainability and waste-diversion efforts.

Loveland’s continued success comes from a deeply engaged community, a comprehensive curbside system, and a long-standing commitment to making recycling accessible and affordable. Solid Waste Manager Tyler Bandemer credits residents for the achievement, noting that recycling has become “part of how we live” in Loveland.

The city’s program is built on several core components: universal curbside recycling, volume-based trash pricing that rewards waste reduction, a robust recycling center accepting more than 27 materials, and frequent education campaigns and community events. Residents also actively participate in shred days, drop-off events, and year-round diversion programs.

As Colorado moves toward more circular, community-focused waste strategies, Loveland is positioned to continue leading the way. The city plans to expand its recycling and sustainability initiatives, with long-term zero-waste goals supported by public participation and ongoing infrastructure investment.

Learn more about Loveland’s recycling programs at: https://lovgov.org/SolidWaste

Source: City of Loveland