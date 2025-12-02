Teen Fatally Shot in Greeley; Suspect in Custody

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police say incident was isolated; investigation continues

A 16-year-old boy has died following a shooting in Greeley on November 28, marking a tragic loss for a local family and raising renewed concerns about youth violence in Northern Colorado.

Officers with the Greeley Police Department responded around 4 p.m. to the 800 block of East 20th Street Road after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, officers found the teen with a single gunshot wound. They immediately provided aid before the victim was transported to North Colorado Medical Center in critical condition. He was placed on life support but passed away on November 30.

Police say the alleged shooter, 18-year-old Anthony Dominguez, fled the scene but was located and arrested a short time later. He was initially booked on charges of Unlawfully Aiming a Firearm at Another and First-Degree Assault with Serious Bodily Injury. Additional charges are pending following the victim’s death.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, and police report there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Shea at 970-381-1265.

Attribution: Information provided by the Greeley Police Department.