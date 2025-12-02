Vocal Band Brings Holiday Energy to Region

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Rock the Halls tour continues across Northern Colorado

Face Vocal Band’s long-running holiday tradition at The Lincoln Center may have passed for the season. However, Northern Colorado fans still have multiple chances to experience the group’s Rock the Halls Holiday Experience as it continues across the region. With stops in Loveland, Longmont, Lafayette, Cheyenne, and more, the Colorado-grown a cappella rock band is keeping the holiday spirit alive with an upgraded, high-energy production built for audiences who want more than a typical seasonal concert.

For Face, Northern Colorado has become something of a second home. After a decade of holiday performances from Fort Collins to Greeley, Loveland, Windsor, and Wellington, the band says the region’s enthusiasm continues to inspire their biggest shows of the year.

“Northern Colorado has embraced us for the past decade,” the band shared. “We love that we’ll see tons of familiar faces from Fort Collins, Greeley, Loveland, Windsor, and Wellington. These shows feel like coming home.”

Rock the Halls blends classic holiday warmth with Face’s signature all-vocal rock sound — powerful harmonies, booming vocal percussion, and a stage presence that breaks the fourth wall and pulls the audience into the celebration. This year’s run features improved tech, new arrangements, and a refreshed rapid-fire medley of 30 holiday classics, a fan favorite explicitly rebuilt for the 2025 tour.

To capture the spirit behind this season’s performances, here’s more from Face Vocal Band in their own words.

Q&A with Face Vocal Band

What makes holiday shows special in Northern Colorado?

“This will be our 10th year performing holiday shows around NoCo. Many fans make these concerts an annual tradition. We strive for a ‘something for everyone’ kind of vibe.”

How is Rock the Halls different from a typical holiday concert?

“We love performing together, and that joy spills into the audience. We break down the fourth wall and invite people into the fun.”

Any surprises or new arrangements for this year?

“We updated our closing medley of 30 holiday classics, and we upgraded our tech — there will be a few over-the-top production moments.”

What’s unique about performing in Northern Colorado?

“Northern Colorado has embraced us for a decade. These cities are among our favorite places to play.”

How do you mix ‘all-vocal rock’ with holiday music?

“We arrange everything ourselves. Some songs stay warmly traditional, while others carry influences from Led Zeppelin to Frankie Valli.”

Do you have holiday traditions with audiences?

“Our concerts have become traditions themselves. There are sing-along moments, and we work to make big venues feel like intimate gatherings.”

A favorite holiday show memory?

“Santa once appeared completely unannounced and led us in a hilarious version of ‘Rudolph.’ Alan Roach has also joined us for ‘The Grinch.’”

What do you hope first-timers experience?

“We hope people leave inspired and filled with joy. Our all-vocal rock sound feels like a full band — even though it’s just five guys with microphones.”

What’s next for Face?

“In fall 2026, we’ll celebrate our 25th anniversary with a year of big events leading up to an epic birthday concert.”

Where to See Face Next

Upcoming Rock the Halls dates near Northern Colorado

Dec 13 – Cheyenne, WY

Dec 16 – Loveland, CO (Rialto Theater)

Dec 17 – Boulder, CO

Dec 20 – Denver, CO

Dec 21 – Longmont, CO (Vance Brand Civic Auditorium)

Dec 22 – Lafayette, CO

Tickets and details: FaceVocalBand.com

Attribution: Responses provided by Face Vocal Band