Loveland Man Arrested in Toddler’s Shooting Death After Investigation

LOVELAND, CO – A months-long investigation into the tragic shooting death of a two-year-old child in Loveland has resulted in an arrest. Authorities say 24-year-old Draven Dren Hawthorne was taken into custody in Greeley on March 12, 2025, following a no-bond warrant issued by an 8th Judicial District Court judge.

Incident Details

The Loveland Police Department responded to a 911 call on January 20, 2025, at approximately 7:25 p.m., reporting a shooting in the 100 block of E. 2nd Street. Officers arrived alongside Thompson Valley Emergency Services and Loveland Fire Rescue Authority to find Hawthorne and his young child injured.

Hawthorne suffered a superficial wound and was treated on-site, while the child was rushed to a local hospital. Tragically, the toddler did not survive the gunshot wound.

Investigation and Arrest

Detectives from Loveland’s Criminal Investigations Division immediately took over the case. Hawthorne cooperated with authorities, voluntarily submitting a blood sample and stating the shooting was accidental—occurring while he attempted to secure a concealed weapon in a safer location.

Following toxicology results received on February 19, 2025, detectives presented their findings to the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office on February 27, 2025. After reviewing the case, Judge Sarah Cure issued an arrest warrant on March 10, 2025, charging Hawthorne with the following offenses:

Child Abuse – Criminal Negligence Causes Death (Class 3 Felony) – CRS 18-6-401(7)(a)(II)

(Class 3 Felony) – CRS 18-6-401(7)(a)(II) Criminally Negligent Homicide (Class 5 Felony) – CRS 18-3-105

(Class 5 Felony) – CRS 18-3-105 Prohibited Use of a Weapon (Class 1 Misdemeanor) – CRS 18-12-106(1)(d)

Hawthorne was arrested in Greeley and is currently being held at the Weld County Jail, awaiting transfer to Larimer County Jail.

Ongoing Investigation

As the case moves forward, authorities emphasize that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Loveland Police continue to review evidence, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

For official updates from the Loveland Police Department, visit cityofloveland.org.

