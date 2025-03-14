Fort Collins Man Arrested for Throwing Incendiary Device at Loveland Tesla Store

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, CO – A Fort Collins man has been arrested following a dangerous incident at the Loveland Tesla dealership that put multiple people at risk.

On Thursday, March 13, the Loveland Police Department (LPD) arrested 24-year-old Jack Cooper Joe Frederick of Fort Collins. The arrest follows an ongoing investigation into repeated criminal activity at Love and Tessa Tesla, located at 1606 N. Lincoln Ave. in Loveland.

The investigation stems from a March 7 attack, during which an incendiary device was ignited and thrown at the Tesla dealership, landing between two vehicles. Several individuals inside—who were cleaning the building at the time—were endangered. A responding LPD officer acted swiftly, extinguishing the flames and preventing further harm.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



In addition to the fire, rocks were thrown at the building and several vehicles, causing property damage.

Frederick was booked into the Larimer County Jail on multiple felony charges, including:

Use of an Explosive or Incendiary Device During a Felony (Class 2 Felony)

(Class 2 Felony) Possession of Explosives or an Incendiary Device (Class 5 Felony)

(Class 5 Felony) Second-Degree Arson (Business Damage $5,000 – $20,000) (Class 5 Felony)

(Class 5 Felony) Criminal Mischief (Business Damage $5,000 – $19,999) (Class 5 Felony)

(Class 5 Felony) Criminal Attempt to Commit a Class 5 or 6 Felony (Class 6 Felony)

Community Assistance Needed

The Loveland Police Department is urging anyone with additional information regarding this incident or Frederick’s activities to come forward.

Call the LPD Tip Line at (970) 962-2032

at Contact Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868

For more local crime updates and community news, visit North Forty News.